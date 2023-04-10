Sudan Urges South Sudan To Activate Joint Mechanisms for Peace in Disputed Abyei Region

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, on Sunday called on South Sudan to activate the joint mechanisms between the two countries to achieve peace and stability in the disputed Abyei border region. Speaking at the meeting of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee, Dagalo emphasized the need for continued coordination and cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan and urged the international community to play a role in the implementation of development projects in the region.

The Abyei region, which is rich in oil, is a major source of contention between the two countries. The UN Security Council established the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei in 2011 to monitor the Abyei border. Despite the challenges Sudan is currently facing, Dagalo stressed that the meeting was a priority given “the sensitivity of the region’s issue and the suffering of its population.”

“The joint mechanisms must be activated together with creating a conducive environment to contribute to enhancing security, development and stability for the benefit of the communities in the region,” Dagalo said.