Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudan Urges South Sudan To Activate Joint Mechanisms for Peace in Disputed Abyei Region
News Updates
Sudan
South Sudan
Abyei
peace
stability

Sudan Urges South Sudan To Activate Joint Mechanisms for Peace in Disputed Abyei Region

The Media Line Staff
04/10/2023

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, on Sunday called on South Sudan to activate the joint mechanisms between the two countries to achieve peace and stability in the disputed Abyei border region. Speaking at the meeting of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee, Dagalo emphasized the need for continued coordination and cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan and urged the international community to play a role in the implementation of development projects in the region.

The Abyei region, which is rich in oil, is a major source of contention between the two countries. The UN Security Council established the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei in 2011 to monitor the Abyei border. Despite the challenges Sudan is currently facing, Dagalo stressed that the meeting was a priority given “the sensitivity of the region’s issue and the suffering of its population.”

“The joint mechanisms must be activated together with creating a conducive environment to contribute to enhancing security, development and stability for the benefit of the communities in the region,” Dagalo said.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.