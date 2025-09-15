Sudan Welcomes International Truce Efforts but Warns Against Foreign Interference

Sudan’s government said on Saturday it welcomed regional and international initiatives aimed at ending the country’s war but reiterated its rejection of foreign interference in domestic affairs.

“The government of Sudan welcomes any regional or international efforts to assist in ending the war, halting the terrorist attacks of the [Rapid Support Forces] RSF militia on cities and infrastructure, and lifting the siege on cities so that tragedies and crimes committed against the people of Sudan are not repeated again,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

The announcement followed a joint appeal by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States calling for a humanitarian truce to allow the swift delivery of aid across Sudan.

While endorsing humanitarian efforts, the ministry stressed it opposed any intervention that did not respect “Sudan’s sovereignty, its legitimate institutions, and its right to defend its people and land.” Sudan criticized what it described as the failure of the international community to hold the RSF accountable for compliance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Specifically, the ministry highlighted UN Resolutions 2736 and 1591, which it said the RSF had ignored. It accused the group of maintaining a siege on the city of El-Fasher, preventing relief convoys and worsening the plight of civilians, including the elderly, women, and children.

El-Fasher, a critical humanitarian hub for Darfur, has faced heavy fighting since May 2024, despite international warnings of the risks to its population.

The conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese army began in April 2023 as a struggle for power. Since then, it has spiraled into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.