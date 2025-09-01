Sudanese Army Strike on Darfur Clinic Kills Dozens as Fighting Escalates

At least 12 people were killed in a Sudanese army drone strike on a clinic in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, on Saturday, according to the war monitoring group Emergency Lawyers. The strike comes as fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) intensifies in western Sudan.

The attack targeted the Yashfeen clinic at midday, and monitors warned the toll could rise as many civilians and medical staff were inside the facility. The Sudanese army has not commented on the strike.

Separately, medical sources reported that RSF shelling killed at least seven people and wounded more than 70 in El-Fasher, the last major city in Darfur still under army control. Of those injured, at least 22 were in critical condition from shrapnel wounds, and many others could not reach hospitals due to ongoing bombardments.

The conflict between the army and the RSF erupted in April 2023 after months of rising tensions. El-Fasher, now a central battleground, has been under siege for over a year, leaving its estimated 300,000 residents with dwindling access to food, clean water, and medical care. UN officials warn that widespread famine looms, with nearly 40% of children under five suffering from acute malnutrition.

The RSF, which grew out of the Janjaweed militias accused of genocide in Darfur in the early 2000s, has taken control of much of the region. Human rights experts warn that if El-Fasher falls, large-scale massacres against non-Arab communities, similar to those reported in El-Geneina last year, could follow. Nathaniel Raymond of Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab said the RSF’s tactics were creating “a literal kill box” in the city.

Both sides in the war face accusations of war crimes, but the RSF has been accused of systematic atrocities, including ethnic cleansing, sexual violence, and mass killings.