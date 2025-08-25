Sudanese Forces Strike El Fasher Hospital, Storm Refugee Camp, Kidnap 8 

Sudan’s Darfur region faced another surge of violence over the weekend, as emergency workers reported that Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters stormed the Abu Shouk camp near el-Fasher and abducted civilians, including women and children.

According to the Emergency Response Room, the assailants seized six women, a 40-day-old infant, and a three-year-old child, transporting them to an undisclosed location. Rescue teams added that more than 20 other residents remain missing, though they fear the toll could be higher. Abu Shouk, which shelters tens of thousands of displaced families, has already suffered two major assaults in recent weeks. The first left more than 40 dead.

The latest abductions coincided with artillery fire directed at el-Fasher’s main hospital on Saturday. Medical staff said the bombardment damaged the trauma and emergency unit, injuring seven people, among them a doctor and other personnel. One physician explained that the hospital, one of only three still operating in the city, had to halt critical services after the strike.

RSF forces have increased their attacks in western Sudan since losing control of Khartoum in March. Observers say the group now dominates most of Darfur and has focused its campaign on tightening control over El-Fasher and nearby camps.

Humanitarian concerns are deepening. Famine was declared in three camps outside el-Fasher, including Abu Shouk, late last year. The United Nations has warned that widespread hunger could soon engulf the city itself, though limited data has delayed an official declaration.

The conflict overall has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, creating what the UN describes as the world’s worst displacement and hunger crisis. Both warring parties stand accused of atrocities, including war crimes and the deliberate use of starvation against civilians.