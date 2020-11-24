Sudanese Official Denies Presence of Israeli Delegation

A Sudanese government spokesman has denied claims made on Monday by an official source in Israel who said a delegation had traveled to Khartoum to discuss humanitarian aid as a prelude to normalizing relations. “The cabinet is not aware of an Israeli delegation, and we have no confirmation that this visit took place,” the spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Saleh, told the Agence France-Presse news agency on Tuesday. The Israeli delegation would be the first since an announcement in October that Sudan was ready to normalize ties with the Jewish state, apparently as part of a deal that would see the North African nation removed from a US list of countries supporting terror. Saleh’s denial is similar to a statement issued on Monday by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, who, despite numerous reports to the contrary, denied that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had flown to the kingdom the evening before to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As in Saudi Arabia, many in Sudan have expressed disapproval of the establishment of ties with Israel.