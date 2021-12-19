This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Sudanese Protest Against Military Coup on Overthrow Anniversary
A wounded Sudanese protester falls on the pavement after security forces fired tear gas during a rally to mark three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir, in the capital Khartoum on December 19, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)
Sudanese Protest Against Military Coup on Overthrow Anniversary

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2021

Sudanese protesters took to the streets Sunday in continued protest against the October military coup that has slowed progress to democratic civilian rule, and to mark the third anniversary of the start of the uprising that led to the April 2019 ousting of authoritarian leader Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government. The protests are demanding full civilian rule under the slogan “no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy.”

Following the coup, Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, agreed to reinstate deposed prime minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest at the start of the coup, and allowed him to form a new technocratic cabinet under the supervision of the military ahead of elections to be held by the end of 2023.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered Sunday in Khartoum, and in other cities across the country, in demonstrations that Sudanese security forces tried to break up using tear gas and stun grenades, Reuters reported. The protesters for the first time reached the gates of the palace, according to the report.

Some 45 people have been killed in crackdowns on protesters by state security forces since the coup, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, Reuters reported.

