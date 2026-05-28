Sudan’s Harvests Face New Blow From Iran War Energy Shock

Sudan’s already dire hunger crisis is facing fresh pressure from the Iran war, as rising fuel and fertilizer costs threaten the planting season in a country where civil conflict has left millions hungry and farmers struggling to keep fields in production.

The shock is hitting at a brutal moment. Sudan has been at war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, shattering state institutions, disrupting markets, damaging infrastructure, and forcing millions from their homes. Hunger monitors say roughly 19.5 million people, more than 40% of the population, are facing acute food insecurity, with parts of Darfur and Kordofan still at risk of famine.

Now the regional energy crisis is reaching Sudan’s farms. The war involving Iran has driven up global fuel and fertilizer prices, making it harder for farmers to afford the basic inputs needed for staple crops such as sorghum and millet. Sudan depends heavily on imports for fuel and relies on Gulf suppliers for much of its fertilizer, leaving it exposed when prices rise or shipping becomes more uncertain.

Farmers and analysts warn that higher costs could reduce planted areas, weaken yields, and deepen shortages later this year. Fuel is needed to run pumps, tractors, transport networks, and markets. Fertilizer is critical for preserving production in a country where the agricultural system has already been battered by war, looting, insecurity, and the collapse of financial support.

The danger is not only that food prices rise, but that Sudan produces less food at home. That would leave families more dependent on imports and aid at a time when access to conflict zones remains difficult and humanitarian funding is stretched.

Sudan’s crisis began with its own war, not with the fighting around the Gulf. But the latest energy shock shows how quickly one regional conflict can worsen another country’s emergency. For Sudanese farmers, the Iran war is not distant geopolitics; it may determine whether this year’s harvest can feed a population already close to the edge.