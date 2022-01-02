Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Resigns Following Deadly Protests

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned late on Sunday. The resignation, less than two months after he signed a political agreement with Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan following a military coup, came hours after two protesters were killed during demonstrations against the involvement of the military in the government.

Sunday’s protests come after six people were killed and hundreds injured in similar demonstrations on Thursday. Some 54 protesters have been killed since the military coup on October 25,2021. Hamdok was reinstated last month and allowed him to form a new technocratic cabinet under the supervision of the military ahead of elections to be held by the end of 2023. Pro-democracy protesters want a civilian government to hold power until the elections.

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on thousands of protesters on Sunday in Khartoum, and reportedly cut internet service ahead of the demonstrations. Bridges into Khartoum were blocked as well, Reuters reported. Protests took place in several other cities in Sudan as well,

Activists are calling 2022 “the year of the continuation of the resistance” in posts on social media, Al Jazeera reported.