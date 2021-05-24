Suez Canal Authority Can Hold Errant Ship, Court Rules

An Egyptian court ruled that the Suez Canal Authority can continue to hold a Japanese-owned container ship that held up canal traffic for nearly a week in March while waiting for a compensation settlement.

The Ever Given container ship ran aground in the canal across both lanes, halting sea traffic in both directions for nearly a week in March and costing the canal authority tens of millions of dollars.

The Suez Canal Authority has sued ship owner Shoei Kisen for $916 million in compensation, Reuters reported. The authority has said it would be willing to accept $550 in an out of court settlement. Authority chairman Osama Rabie said Sunday that he would authorize the release of the ship for a deposit of $200 million. A hearing is scheduled for May 29.