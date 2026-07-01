Supreme Court Strikes Down President Trump’s Bid To End Birthright Citizenship 

The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down President Donald Trump’s executive order ending automatic birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants or temporary visa holders, finding the policy violated longstanding constitutional protections.

An executive order President Trump signed on Jan. 20, 2025, the first day of his second term was invalidated by the decision. Five justices concluded the order conflicted with the 14th Amendment, which for more than a century has been interpreted to grant birthright citizenship to nearly everyone born on US soil.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, rejected the administration’s interpretation of the Constitution, stating there was “scant evidence” to support its effort to reinterpret established law.

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. We keep that promise today,” Roberts wrote.

The majority included Roberts, the court’s three liberal justices, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed that the executive order was unlawful but concluded it violated federal law rather than the Constitution.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch each filed separate dissents.

The decision reaffirmed legal precedent dating to the Supreme Court’s 1898 ruling in the Wong Kim Ark case, which has long been understood to establish that the 14th Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship to nearly all people born in the United States.

President Trump attended the oral arguments in the case. Following the ruling, he called on Congress to pursue legislation ending automatic citizenship for those born on US soil.