Suriname To Open Embassy in Jerusalem

Suriname’s foreign minister, Albert R. Ramdin, said in a meeting Monday with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, that the South American country would open its embassy in Jerusalem in the near future. Lapid announced that Israel had offered humanitarian assistance to help victims of the severe flooding that hit Suriname’s north. Ramdin is visiting Israel on the first official visit by a senior Surinamese leader since the former Dutch colony and the Jewish state established diplomatic relations in 1976. Central American countries Guatemala and Honduras, as well as Kosovo and the United States, already have their embassies to Israel in Jerusalem. The Israeli Embassy in Panama is responsible for diplomatic services to Suriname, and Jerusalem also maintains an honorary consulate in Suriname’s capital city, Paramaribo.