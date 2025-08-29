Survey Finds 35% of Israeli Parents Cutting Back on School Lunches Due to Rising Prices

A new survey shows that rising food prices are forcing many Israeli parents to compromise on what their children eat at school. The poll, conducted by the Midgam research institute on behalf of Leket Israel, the national food rescue organization, found that 35% of parents have had to reduce or change what they pack in their child’s lunchbox due to economic strain.

The study surveyed 675 parents of elementary school students and revealed wide gaps between income groups. More than half of parents earning below the national average said cost dictates their children’s meals, compared with only 11% of higher-income families.

Healthier food options are among the first to go. While 20% of parents overall said they avoid healthier items due to cost, the figure jumped to 30% for families with lower incomes.

Smadar Hod Ovadia, deputy director of nutrition and quality at Leket Israel, told reporters, “The child’s lunchbox has become a mirror of Israel’s economic reality. Parents want to give their children the best, but are forced to compromise due to high living costs or social pressure.”

The survey also found that 86% of children bring a sandwich to school, but the rate drops to 72% in lower-income families, compared with 90% in more affluent households. Only 55% of children from poorer families bring vegetables, versus 67% among those from higher-income families.

Social pressures also play a role. About 34% of parents said they adjust food choices based on what classmates bring, revealing how economic hardship, nutrition, and peer influence intersect in Israeli schools.