Survey: Most Israelis Say End Gaza War, Prioritize Hostages, Hold Leaders Accountable 
Hundreds of people, carrying Israeli flags and photos of Israeli hostages gather to stage a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostages swap deal, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 9, 2024. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
09/29/2025

Two years after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, assault, a majority of Israelis say they want the war in Gaza to end, according to a new survey released by the Israel Democracy Institute’s Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research. 

The poll found that 66% of Israelis believe the time has come to stop the fighting, up from 53% at the same point last year. The leading reason cited was concern for the safety of the hostages still held in Gaza. Some 65% of respondents said securing their release should take precedence over defeating Hamas. 

The findings also show widespread public demand for accountability. Nearly two-thirds of Israelis said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign — 45% immediately, and another 19% after the war ends. A strong majority, 74%, favored establishing a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding October 7. 

The survey highlighted mounting anxiety over Israel’s global position. Almost three-quarters of respondents said Israel’s international standing has worsened since the start of the war, while more people now view international isolation and the potential loss of US support as the greatest external threats facing the country. 

On the Palestinian issue, opposition among Jewish Israelis to a Palestinian state has hardened. Seventy-two percent said Palestinians do not have a right to their own state, up 11 points since last year. 

“This survey paints a picture of an Israeli public that is increasingly ready for the war to end, to get the hostages home, and to hold their leaders accountable,” said Prof. Tamar Hermann, who led the study. 

