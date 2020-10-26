Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Suspected Russian Airstrike Kills More Than 50 Syrian Opposition Fighters
Syrians take part in the funeral of 10 fighters with the Turkey-backed Faylaq al-Sham rebel faction in Syria, in the northwestern city of Idlib, on October 26, 2020, following their death in a Russian airstrike. (Mohammed al-Rifai/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
10/26/2020

An airstrike in northwestern Syria killed over 50 Syrian opposition fighters, and possibly as many as 78, according to reports from the area. It is suspected that Russian aircraft carried out the attack on the Turkish-backed Faylaq al-Sham armed group’s base. The Syrian opposition’s base in Idlib province, the last area held by them, was reportedly hosting new recruits. Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said that rescue efforts were still underway and that at least 90 people were wounded in the attack. Syrian rebel groups vowed to retaliate. Naji al-Mustafa, a spokesman for the Turkish-backed fighters, said, “We, the factions of the National Front for Liberation, will respond to these violations,” threatening to target government and Russian positions. He called the strike a “crime” by Russia. According to the Observatory, attacks have resumed despite a cease-fire between Russia and Turkey. On Friday, airstrikes killed seven people at a fuel market in the opposition-controlled region in northern Aleppo. Neither Russia nor Turkey provided an immediate comment on today’s strike.

