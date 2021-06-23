Suspects in Jordan’s Failed Coup Want Prince Hamzah to Testify

Two men currently on trial for allegedly plotting to overthrow Jordan’s King Hussein and to install in his place the king’s half-brother Prince Hamzah want to call the prince to testify in the trial, according to reports.

Former royal court employees Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid have pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prince is not on trial, a statement released earlier this year said the issue had been resolved within the royal family.

“I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and I will always be of help and support to his majesty the king and his crown prince,” a letter signed by the prince read in April. Hamzah, 41, was removed as crown prince in 2004 in a bid by the king to consolidate his power.