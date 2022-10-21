Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Suspend Iran From FIFA, World Cup, Groups Request

The Media Line Staff
10/21/2022

The world governing body for football, known in the United States as soccer, has received a formal request to suspend the Iranian Football Association. Such a suspension would ban Iran from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the first time the quadrennial international event has been held in an Arab country in the Middle East.

A request was issued this week by a group of Iranian football and sports personalities, the BBC reported. They say that Iran contravenes FIFA rules by not allowing women to enter stadiums in the Islamic Republic. The request comes as Iran has been wracked for nearly six weeks with anti-government protests sparked by the death of a Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, while in custody of the morality police for wearing her hijab improperly.

“Iran’s brutality and belligerence towards its own people has reached a tipping point, demanding an unequivocal and firm disassociation from the footballing and sports world,” another organization said in a similar request issued recently to FIFA. “If women are not allowed into stadia across the country, and the Iranian Football Federation is simply following and enforcing governmental guidelines, they cannot be seen as an independent organization and free from any form or kind of influence,” which is a violation of FIFA’s statue, the human rights group Open Stadiums said.

“The FIFA Council can and must immediately suspend Iran,” the group stated. “FIFA shouldn’t allow participation by a country that is actively persecuting its women, athletes and children only for their exercising their most basic human rights.”

