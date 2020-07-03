Donate
The Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines that was shot down over Tehran on January 8, seen here over Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, October 18, 2019. (LLBG Spotter/Creative Commons)
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
airliner shootdown
Tehran
Iran
Sweden
Ann Linde

Sweden Announces Iran Will Compensate Downed Plane Victims’ Families

The Media Line Staff
07/03/2020

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde announced that an agreement had been reached between Stockholm and Tehran regarding the compensation of families of the foreign victims who perished when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a Ukrainian commercial airliner on January 8. In a statement released Thursday, Linde revealed that after extensive negotiations, the countries “have signed an agreement of mutual understanding” and “will now negotiate … about amends, compensation to the victims’ next of kin.” Two missiles struck the Boeing 737 – Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 – shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. All 167 passengers, among them citizens of Sweden, Afghanistan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Canada, along with nine crew members, perished in the subsequent crash. After initially denying accusations that missiles targeted the aircraft, the Iranian government was eventually forced to admit that the incident was a result of a human error at an air defense base near Tehran.

