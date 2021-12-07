This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Syria Accuses Israel of Airstrikes on Latakia Port
Smoke rises from Syria's Latakia port following alleged Israeli airstrikes on December 7, 2021. (Twitter)
Syria Accuses Israel of Airstrikes on Latakia Port

The Media Line Staff
12/07/2021

Syrian state media accused Israel of launching a missile attack on its port of Latakia. The missile attack early on Tuesday morning caused a fire in a container storage area that later was put out. Five explosions were heard in the port, according to reports.

Israel neither confirmed nor denied the reports of an air strike.  Israel has in general attacked Iranian targets in Syria in hundreds of attacks attributed to it in recent years, in an effort to prevent the Islamic Republic from gaining a foothold in its neighbor to the north. Israel has generally avoided targets near Russian areas of operation, however.

Latakia, located on the Mediterranean coast of Syria, is the country’s main port. A Russian air base is located some 12 miles from the port.

