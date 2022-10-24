Syria Accuses Israel of Rare Daytime Attack Near Damascus

Syria accused Israel of launching a daytime attack on Monday that targeted areas around the city of Damascus. A Syrian soldier was wounded and “material damage” was inflicted in the attack, according to the official SANA state news agency. The Syrian report said that the country’s air defense “intercepted and destroyed most of the missiles fired.”

Attacks during daylight are rare. The Israel Defense Forces has neither confirmed nor denied the alleged attack. Syria also accused Israel of launching airstrikes against targets near the Damascus and al-Dimas airports on Friday night, which would be the first Israeli airstrike on Syria in more than a month. Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria in recent years.