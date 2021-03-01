Syria Accuses Israel of Rocket Attack in Damascus

Syria accused Israel of a rocket attack on southern Damascus. The rockets came from the direction of the Golan Heights, which Israel captured in the 1967 war, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported. SANA reported that Syrian air defenses intercepted and shot down most of the rockets.

The London-based watchdog group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the rockets hit the surrounding areas of Sayeda Zeinab in southern Damascus, which is a major stronghold of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and Lebanese Hizbullah. It is not known whether there was any damage or casualties in the attack.

It is at least the third Israeli attack on terrorist targets in Syria in one month, according to the observatory.