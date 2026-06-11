Syria Arrests 235 ISIS Operatives in 3 Months, Foils 7 Terror Plots

[DAMASCUS] Syria’s Ministry of Interior announced Monday that security forces had arrested 235 members of the Islamic State group (ISIS) over the past three months as part of a broad security campaign aimed at dismantling the group’s active cells and preventing attacks intended to destabilize the country.

The ministry said security and intelligence operations conducted across several Syrian provinces led to the discovery and disruption of seven ISIS operations. Those detained included 198 Syrians and 37 foreign nationals, according to figures released by the ministry.

Additional details released by the Interior Ministry showed that 80 suspects were detained in March, 99 in April, and 56 in May. Authorities said the operations dismantled seven ISIS cells in Damascus, Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Deir ez-Zor, leading to the seizure of 22 explosive devices, 25 weapons, six vehicles, and dozens of electronic devices used by the group.

The operations come as Syria has expanded its role in international counterterrorism efforts. On Nov. 10, 2025, Damascus signed a political cooperation declaration with the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, a move intended to strengthen coordination with coalition partners. Syrian officials have described the arrangement as political and security-related rather than participation in the coalition’s military mission.

Authorities said the campaign was carried out by the Counterterrorism Department in coordination with the General Intelligence Directorate. The operations included raids on hideouts and facilities allegedly used by ISIS cells for planning and coordination.

According to Syrian and regional reports citing the ministry, authorities also seized weapons, vehicles, explosive devices, and electronic equipment during the campaign. Officials said the materials helped investigators trace support, financing, and communication networks linked to the organization.

The ministry added that interrogations of detainees provided intelligence on the activities of sleeper cells and revealed methods used by ISIS to try to reestablish its presence in certain areas. Officials said the group continues to exploit complex security conditions and lingering challenges facing the country during its ongoing stabilization and reconstruction phase.

Despite losing the territory it once controlled, ISIS remains a security threat in Syria. The group has increasingly relied on small-scale attacks, covert operations, and decentralized cells to target security forces, public facilities, and local communities while attempting to rebuild parts of its former network.

Meanwhile, the figures released by the Interior Ministry point to an increasing reliance on intelligence-driven operations rather than conventional military engagements. Analysts say such preventive measures can help thwart potential attacks and disrupt the group’s operational infrastructure and support networks.

In recent years, Syrian authorities have intensified efforts against ISIS remnants in several regions, benefiting from improved intelligence capabilities and growing coordination with regional and international actors involved in counterterrorism operations. Those efforts have restricted the group’s freedom of movement, though they have not eliminated its ability to operate through small cells.

The Interior Ministry stressed that combating terrorism would remain a top priority in the coming period. It pledged continued coordination among state institutions to pursue wanted members of armed groups, dismantle extremist cells, and disrupt sources of financing. The ministry also urged citizens to report suspicious activities that could help prevent terrorist attacks or expose individuals linked to extremist organizations.

Taken together, the latest results indicate that the fight against ISIS is far from over. Although the group has suffered major setbacks in recent years, Syrian officials maintain that sustained intelligence and security operations remain essential to preserving stability and preventing the organization from regaining momentum. Those efforts continue alongside broader regional and international initiatives aimed at ensuring ISIS cannot reconstitute itself or once again threaten regional security.