Syria Arrests Senior ISIS Leader, Exposes Group’s Criminal Financing Network 

[DAMASCUS] Syrian authorities announced Wednesday that they had dismantled several Islamic State (ISIS) cells operating in southern Syria and arrested senior ISIS figure Firas al-Dagher, who officials say held several high-ranking positions within the organization, including serving as the group’s so-called “Governor of Lebanon and Palestine” and later as a personal aide to ISIS’s “Caliph.”

The operation, carried out jointly by Syria’s Interior Ministry and the General Intelligence Service, marks one of the most significant counterterrorism operations announced by Damascus since the country’s political transition.

According to the Interior Ministry, investigations revealed that al-Dagher steadily rose through ISIS’s command structure.

The security operation also resulted in the arrest of several ISIS operatives responsible for assassinations and financing following a series of coordinated raids across southern Syria.

The ministry said the investigation found that the cell financed its activities through assassinations and armed robberies targeting gold merchants in Daraa province. The stolen gold was later sold to generate funds for the group’s operations.

Authorities also said the detainees confessed to killing two Interior Ministry personnel, carrying out an attempted assassination inside a barber shop that resulted in the death of a civilian, and surveilling another victim and his wife before later killing them.

Syrian political writer and researcher Bassam Abu Adnan said the significance of the operation extends well beyond the arrest of a senior ISIS commander.

“The investigation sheds light on how ISIS cells in southern Syria have adapted their methods, increasingly relying on assassinations, armed robberies, and criminal activity to finance their operations after losing the traditional sources of revenue they once controlled during the years they ruled large parts of Syria and Iraq,” Abu Adnan told The Media Line.

He added that the operation also reflects growing coordination between the Interior Ministry and the General Intelligence Service as Syrian authorities continue pursuing ISIS sleeper cells despite the group’s territorial defeat several years ago.

Although Syrian authorities have not disclosed exactly how security forces located al-Dagher and the other members of the cell, the nature of the operation suggests it followed an extended intelligence effort.

A security source at the Interior Ministry told The Media Line that the arrests were the result of a lengthy intelligence operation conducted jointly by the Interior Ministry and the General Intelligence Service. The raids targeted multiple suspects simultaneously, suggesting they were preceded by an extended period of surveillance and intelligence gathering.

The significance of al-Dagher’s arrest lies not only in his seniority within ISIS but also in the range of positions he held during his years inside the organization. Al-Dagher began by taking responsibility for what the group referred to as the “Jaidour Sector” and the “Western Region” before being appointed to oversee the self-proclaimed “Province of Lebanon and Palestine.”

His career trajectory suggests he was among the organization’s trusted senior cadres. Such positions typically require more than battlefield experience, reflecting close ties to the group’s leadership structure and responsibility for managing sensitive operational and organizational affairs.

Orabi Orabi, a Syrian researcher specializing in jihadist movements, said the capture of someone who occupied such senior positions would not normally result from a routine security raid.

“Operations of this nature are usually the outcome of extensive intelligence work involving surveillance of suspects, monitoring financial and communication networks, and, in some cases, information obtained through previous arrests or investigations into crimes linked to the cell,” Orabi told The Media Line.

He noted that investigators had linked the group to a series of assassinations and robberies targeting gold merchants in Daraa province, adding that such findings point to growing capabilities within Syria’s security services to penetrate ISIS sleeper cells and reach senior operatives rather than merely arresting field-level militants.

Orabi also said ISIS has fundamentally transformed the way it finances its operations since losing its territorial strongholds in Syria and Iraq and shifting from a quasi-state structure to a decentralized network of clandestine cells.

“At the height of its territorial control, ISIS relied on oil and gas revenues, taxation, extortion, and control of border crossings and local resources,” he told The Media Line. “Today, its cells increasingly finance themselves through criminal activity such as armed robbery, gold theft, extortion, and kidnapping for ransom.”

He said the Interior Ministry’s findings—that the cell targeted gold merchants in Daraa and sold the stolen gold to finance its activities—fit this broader transformation.

“Criminal activity has become one of ISIS’s primary funding mechanisms since the group lost its traditional sources of income,” Orabi said. “This model also allows sleeper cells to operate with greater flexibility and remain concealed, as many of these crimes initially appear to be ordinary criminal incidents before investigations reveal links to terrorist financing networks.”

The operation therefore represents more than the arrest of a senior ISIS commander. It also provides insight into how the organization has evolved in recent years, both in its command structure and in the way it finances and sustains clandestine operations.

As Syrian authorities continue dismantling ISIS networks, analysts say the long-term success of the campaign will depend not only on arresting individual operatives but also on disrupting the group’s leadership structure, financial networks, and intelligence infrastructure that enable sleeper cells to survive despite the organization’s territorial defeat.