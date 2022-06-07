Syria Blames Airstrikes Near Damascus on Israel

Israel’s military launched airstrikes against sites located south of the Syrian capital Damascus late on Monday night, Syrian state media reported. The SANA news service quoted an unnamed military source as saying that the attacks were launched from the Golan Heights and that Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the rockets. The rockets caused some damage, according to the report.

The Israel Defense Forces neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the airstrikes. Israel has in the past alleged that the targeted area is home to Iranian military bases. Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria in recent years.