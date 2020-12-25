Syria Blames Israel for Air Strikes on Iran-Based Militia Positions

Syrian state media reported that the Israel Air Force hit targets in Syria early Friday morning. The attack, which was reported to have taken place in the Hama province, targeted Iran-backed militias including short-range missile manufacturing facilities and killed at least six foreign soldiers, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-Syrian opposition organization. Israeli jets flew low over parts of Beirut, Lebanon’s capital prior to the air strikes, the Associated Press reported. Syrian state media reported that the attacks came from Lebanese airspace and Syria’s defense ministry issued a statement that Israel “launched an aggression by directing a barrage of rockets” from north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli.