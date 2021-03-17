Syria Blames Israel for Airstrikes on Suburban Damascus

Syria has accused Israel of launching a missile attack on suburban Damascus. Syrian State TV reported that the country’s air defenses shot down most of the Israeli missiles, and that only material damage was sustained, in the late Tuesday night attacks.

The air strikes came after several cargo planes from Iran landed earlier on Tuesday in Syria. They appeared to target Iranian weapons depots near Damascus Airport, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Those flights were possibly smuggling arms from Iran in to Syria.

Israel is alleged to have launched air strikes on suburban Damascus on Feb. 28.

The Israel Defense Forces has neither confirmed nor denied the air strikes. Israel has reportedly launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria in recent years, but has only claimed a handful of them.