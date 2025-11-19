Syria Conducts First Practical Drone Experiment for Mine Detection

[DAMASCUS] The Syrian Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management conducted its first on-the-ground test of a drone designed for mine detection in the Darousha area of rural Damascus, a move officials described as a significant advance in improving survey methods for unexploded ordnance left behind by the former regime.

Hussam Hallak, the deputy minister of emergency and disaster management, said the test used advanced technology to strengthen Syria’s ability to respond to mine hazards and to better protect civilians. He claimed that this is the first experiment of its kind in Syria and the wider Middle East. According to Hallak, the drone performed well in pinpointing dangerous objects and was able to measure their weight, depth and size — capabilities that speed up the work and reduce the risks faced by specialized teams in the field.

Hallak added that adopting this technology brings Syria closer to international standards for mine clearance, noting that leftover explosives continue to endanger communities and slow reconstruction and development. He said the next testing phase will soon begin in a contaminated area in the Homs countryside, using German expertise and equipment. According to Hallak, the ministry will focus on ongoing training and securing enough drones to carry out the work effectively.

Fadi al-Saleh, director of the National Mine Clearance Center, told The Media Line that using modern technology enables specialized teams to survey large areas in a matter of minutes and detect targets with accuracy down to seven meters underground. He said the test showed the drone could scan roughly 10,000 square meters in just 35 minutes — a major improvement over traditional manual methods — though some challenges remain due to the absence of GPS towers in Syria, which creates a small but manageable margin of error. Al-Saleh stressed that the long-term success of the project depends on securing enough drones, maintaining ongoing training for personnel and receiving the expected international support for this critical effort.

Majid Sbeou, director of survey and risk assessment at the National Mine Clearance Center, said the use of drones reduces time and labor while improving the precision of mapping contaminated areas through exact coordinates. This, he noted, directly increases the safety of field teams and speeds the completion of humanitarian work. He added that the drone was able to scan 2,600 square meters in just 10 minutes, demonstrating the effectiveness of the new technology.

This experiment is regarded as a rare achievement globally, as using drones for mine detection is an innovative approach that reduces risks for specialists and helps save lives in areas affected by conflict. The launch was attended by Clemens Hach, the acting German ambassador in Damascus, and Abdullah Al-Mousa, the deputy minister of information, highlighting the international cooperation and technical support behind the project.

The initiative is part of the Syrian government’s broader effort to adopt modern technology to confront the dangers posed by leftover explosives and to strengthen the capabilities of national response teams. Officials say the goal is to better protect civilians and create safer conditions for reconstruction and development in areas recovering from war