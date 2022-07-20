Syria Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Ukraine

Syria’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced that Damascus was cutting off diplomatic ties with Ukraine. The move comes three weeks after Ukraine announced the severing of its ties with Syria over Damascus’ recognition of eastern Ukraine’s two separatist republics, Luhansk and Donetsk, as independent states. The self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic are in the Donbas region that has been of focus of Russia’s invasion; they broke away from Kyiv’s control in 2014.