The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syria Denies It Is Holding Missing Journalist Austin Tice
Debra Tice, mother of freelance journalist Justin Tice, speaks to members of the media during an event to unveil a “#BringAustinHome” banner outside the headquarters of The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
News Updates
Austin Tice
Syria

Syria Denies It Is Holding Missing Journalist Austin Tice

The Media Line Staff
08/17/2022

Syria on Wednesday denied that it is holding missing American journalist and former US Marine Austin Tice, on the tenth anniversary of his going missing. Syria’s Foreign Ministry said it objected to US President Joe Biden’s accusation last week that Washington knows “with certainty” that Tice has been held by Syria’s government, based on intelligence that Tice was spotted at a Damascus hospital in 2016 being treated for dehydration. It would make Tice the longest-held American journalist in history.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement it refutes “invalid accusations against the Syrian government of kidnapping or arresting U.S. citizens, among them Austin Tice, a service member in the U.S. Army.” The statement added that Syria “emphasizes that any official dialogue or communication with the U.S. government side will only be public and based on the rule of respecting the sovereignty and independence and unity of the Syrian Arab Republic’s land.” It noted that Tice entered Syria illegally.

Tice went missing in Syria in August 2012 while freelance reporting from Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad. Five weeks later, a video was released on the YouTube platform purporting to show him being kidnapped. It showed armed men leading him blindfolded along a hill, as he recited a prayer in Arabic and exclaimed, “Oh, Jesus, oh, Jesus.” However, former American officials claimed that the footage was a ploy by the Syrian regime to make it appear as if a rebel group had organized his kidnapping. Neither the Syrian government nor any rebel group has claimed responsibility for Tice’s abduction. Since the video was released, there have been no further public images released of him.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.