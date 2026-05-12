Syria Identifies Offshore Site for First Deep-Water Energy Project With Chevron and Qatar’s UCC Holding

Syria has selected an offshore location for its first deep-water oil and gas exploration project involving US energy company Chevron and Qatar’s UCC Holding, the Syrian Petroleum Company announced Monday, as Damascus seeks foreign investment to rebuild its energy sector after years of civil war.

State-owned SPC said it had finalized the location of the offshore block together with Chevron and UCC Holding and that preparations were underway to begin operations in the coming months, Reuters reported.

The project marks a new step in Syria’s efforts to revive its petroleum industry, which suffered major declines during the conflict.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Syrian government and Chevron in February during a ceremony at the People’s Palace attended by representatives of both parties, diplomatic figures, media personnel and the US special envoy to Syria.

Chevron currently operates the Leviathan natural gas field off Israel’s coast, the country’s largest energy asset.

Syria’s territorial waters in the eastern Mediterranean are considered strategically important due to major natural gas discoveries in recent years involving Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Lebanon.

Analysts cited in the material said the agreement with Chevron reflected growing international interest in evaluating Syria’s offshore hydrocarbon reserves following what they described as a relative stabilization of security conditions along the Syrian coastline.

Economic journalist and analyst Samir Tawil told The Media Line that the memorandum could help support broader economic recovery efforts following the decline of Syria’s onshore oil production sector.

According to Tawil, onshore oil production had previously served as a central source of state revenue before the war and accounted for most Syrian oil exports as well as a substantial share of domestic energy demand.