Syria Launches Historic Plan to Dismantle Remaining Chemical Weapons

[DAMASCUS] Syria announced Wednesday in New York an internationally backed plan to dismantle remaining stockpiles of chemical weapons dating from the previous regime, in a move Syrian officials called “historic” and part of broader efforts to prevent these weapons from being used against civilians again.

The plan, involving Western countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Canada, calls for the formation of a joint task force to locate and secure chemical stockpiles and subsequently dismantle them according to international safety standards.

The announcement comes within the framework of cooperation with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which noted that more than 100 previously undisclosed sites will require thorough inspection to ensure the complete removal of hazards.

Syrian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Mohamad Katoub said that the mission “will take a significant amount of time,” pointing to logistical and security challenges associated with dismantling hazardous chemical materials in older areas containing unknown or undocumented stockpiles.

He added that international cooperation would be a crucial factor in ensuring the operation is carried out safely, stressing Syria’s commitment to adhering to international standards and preventing any future use of chemical weapons.

Meanwhile, Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations, Ibrahim Olabi, emphasized that it is an important step toward accountability and preventing any future use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilians. Olabi said the move sends a clear message that Syria is seeking to rebuild trust with the international community, especially after years of conflict during which such weapons were deployed in several areas.

The Syrian plan comes at a time when Western countries are emphasizing the importance of the complete elimination of chemical weapons, whether in Syria or elsewhere, within the framework of strict international treaties such as the Chemical Weapons Convention. Estimates from the OPCW indicate that inspecting both declared and undeclared sites is a complex operation that requires specialized equipment and advanced technical expertise to prevent any accidents or leaks that could threaten public safety.

This initiative marks a potential turning point for Syria, going beyond mere weapons dismantlement to symbolize strengthened international accountability and the prevention of future chemical attacks on civilians. Its success may also pave the way for further international cooperation in areas of security, chemistry, and nonproliferation of weapons.

Nevertheless, implementing the plan remains fraught with challenges. In addition to technical and logistical risks, there are political and security factors, including securing sites in tense, difficult-to-reach areas. Continuous international monitoring will also be necessary to ensure full compliance with the plan and prevent any illicit use of chemical materials in the future.

The Syrian initiative represents a rare opportunity to close the chemical weapons issue in an organized and safe manner, with broad international support and strong attention from the global community. Officials hope this step will build trust between Syria and partner nations, ushering in a new era of cooperation to avert the future use of banned weapons, protect civilians and foster regional stability.