Syria Partners With US Firms on Major Gas Field Development Project 

[DAMASCUS] In one of the most significant economic and investment developments in Syria in recent years, the Syrian government has announced the signing of an agreement with two American companies to develop several gas fields—a move Damascus views as an important step in rehabilitating the country’s energy sector and attracting foreign investment after years of economic hardship.

The Syrian Petroleum Company signed the agreement with US-based ConocoPhillips and Novaterra Energy to develop a number of gas fields and improve production efficiency, with the goal of increasing gas supplies to power plants as well as industrial and service sectors. Officials say the project is expected to strengthen the country’s ability to meet its growing energy demands.

The deal carries particular significance given the stature of the companies involved. ConocoPhillips is one of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies both in the United States and globally. The company has extensive experience in developing onshore and offshore fields and managing large-scale energy projects across multiple continents, making it a leading player in the hydrocarbon sector.

Novaterra Energy, by contrast, is a newer and less internationally known American company. It focuses on energy and gas development projects and provides technical and investment solutions in emerging markets. In recent years, the company has gained visibility through its involvement in infrastructure and gas production projects.

“The partnership between a global giant such as ConocoPhillips and a flexible investment-focused company like Novaterra could provide the combination of technical expertise and financial capabilities needed to achieve the project’s objectives,” electrical engineer Alaa al-Baghdadi, a Syrian engineer based in Germany told The Media Line.

Al-Baghdadi said developing existing gas fields could lead to a significant increase in production over the coming years, positively affecting industrial and service sectors while easing the country’s chronic energy shortages.

The agreement has received strong backing from Syrian officials. Prime Minister Mohammad al-Bashir described the signing as “an important milestone in the development of Syria’s energy sector,” according to statements carried by Syrian state media. He said the deal reflects renewed international confidence in the country’s investment environment and in the ability of Syrian institutions to build effective strategic partnerships.

Al-Bashir added that the project aims to increase domestic gas production, strengthen energy security, and support economic recovery and sustainable development. He noted that the agreement follows months of preparation after the signing of an initial memorandum of understanding between the parties.

Youssef Qablawi, chief executive officer of the Syrian Petroleum Company, told The Media Line that the agreement demonstrates international partners’ confidence in investment opportunities within Syria’s energy sector. He said the project is expected to boost production and improve operational efficiency at the targeted gas fields.

Highlighting the political and economic significance of the deal, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa received a delegation in Damascus that included the chief executive of ConocoPhillips and the chairman of Novaterra Energy. The meeting was attended by several senior government officials, including the ministers of energy and foreign affairs.

The agreement comes as Syria continues to face major challenges in the energy sector due to years of conflict, sanctions, and declining investment. These factors have contributed to falling production levels and reduced the electricity grid’s ability to meet domestic demand.

The Syrian government is counting on new partnerships to attract technical expertise and financing needed to rehabilitate gas fields and related infrastructure, helping improve electricity supplies and reduce dependence on fuel imports.

Observers argue that the importance of the agreement extends beyond its economic implications. The entry of American companies into projects inside Syria is being viewed as a sign of growing international interest in investment opportunities in the country’s energy sector, particularly given the urgent need to rebuild aging infrastructure.

The deal is also seen as a test of Syria’s ability to attract high-quality foreign investment at a time when the government is seeking to revitalize the economy and restore the energy sector as a major source of national revenue.

Despite the optimism surrounding the announcement, the project’s success will depend on several factors, including the scale of actual investments committed, the speed of implementation, and broader regional and international developments that could affect the investment climate.

Establishing a stable legal and regulatory environment and ensuring uninterrupted operations at the targeted fields will also be critical to achieving the project’s objectives.

The agreement with the two American companies marks another step in Syria’s efforts to revive its energy sector and could signal the beginning of a new phase of investment openness if it succeeds in increasing gas production, improving energy supplies, and supporting the economic recovery the country hopes to achieve.