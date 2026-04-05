Syria Revokes Licenses of 3 Media Outlets Amid Dispute Over Press Freedom and Safety

[DAMASCUS] The Syrian Ministry of Information has banned three media platforms—Jusoor News, Hashtag, and Al-Daleel, according to The Syria Report—from operating within the country, citing administrative infractions and ethical violations. The sudden crackdown has drawn sharp pushback from media professionals who warn that the move constitutes defamation and endangers field journalists. Authorities justified the move by citing legal and professional violations.

The decision reignited debate over the regulation of journalistic work and the limits of oversight on media outlets in Syria—especially amid the growing influence of digital platforms in shaping public opinion.

Omar Haj Ahmed, director of the Press Licensing Directorate at the Ministry of Information, told The Media Line that the outlets affected by the decision have the right to appeal the cancellation of their licenses, describing this as a “guaranteed right” under the approved procedures.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, he said that the targeted outlets failed to renew their licenses or regularize their legal status during 2025, despite published deadlines and repeated meetings with some of the platforms.

He also indicated that the violations were not limited to administrative issues but also included what he described as “ethical and professional transgressions,” including the publication of content the ministry defined as incitement, or which did not comply with the media code of conduct.

Haj Ahmed warned that this is only the beginning, noting that additional directives could soon target dozens of other media outlets and content creators holding what he termed “fictitious licenses.”

In response, the independent Syrian Journalists Association (SJA) called for a balanced approach that combines law enforcement with ensuring stability in media work, affirming that it had contacted the affected outlets and the Ministry of Information to follow up on the decision’s implications.

Emad Al-Tawashi, deputy secretary of the SJA, told The Media Line that an “independent professional complaints committee” should be formed, including representatives from the association, the journalists’ union, and media outlets, to evaluate media content and examine claims of professional violations or incitement, ensuring a clear distinction between administrative infractions and editorial content.

He stressed the importance of distinguishing between individual journalist licenses and institutional licenses as legal entities, warning that confusing the two could disrupt the media work environment.

He also emphasized that protecting the professional and livelihood rights of media outlet employees is a priority, urging that administrative measures should not negatively affect journalists as long as they adhere to professional standards.

The SJA called on the Ministry of Information to adopt what it described as a “flexible approach” toward outlets willing to regularize their status, activate the right of appeal, and meet additional deadlines, expressing readiness to act as a professional mediator to reconcile differing perspectives.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Journalists Union stressed the importance of adhering to the legal framework governing media work, considering licensing not merely a formal administrative procedure but part of a system enforcing professional and ethical standards.

While emphasizing that legal responsibility rests on unlicensed media outlets and that individual staff should not be targeted unfairly, the union also stressed that journalists must maintain objectivity and avoid using their platforms for incitement or promoting violence.

In contrast, the platform Jusoor News rejected the Ministry of Information’s statement, claiming it contained “incorrect” information regarding its legal status.

Editor-in-Chief Hadeel Oueis told The Media Line that the outlet submitted its licensing application through proper channels and received a permit renewed monthly, affirming that the permit remains valid based on the submitted documents.

She added that the platform’s correspondents recently reviewed the required paperwork with the ministry and were informed that all documents were complete, without any comments concerning licensing procedures.

Oueis questioned why Jusoor News was included among the outlets affected by the decision despite its different legal status, noting that publishing the statement in this form constitutes “defamation” of the outlet—a status which could expose its team to field risks, potentially affecting the safety of its correspondents and staff.

She expressed surprise that the directive targeted only three media outlets, while, in her view, such issues are usually handled through direct professional channels.

The decision comes amid wider discussions in Syria concerning public freedoms and the role of media, especially as digital platforms gain influence.

With the Ministry of Information hinting at potential additional measures, the trajectory of appeals and anticipated settlements will be crucial in determining whether this step remains a limited regulatory action or marks the beginning of a new phase in the organization and control of the country’s media sector.