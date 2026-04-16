Syria, Saudi Arabia Sign Deals To Develop Aleppo Airport, Launch Flynas Syria Carrier by 2026

[DAMASCUS] In a step reflecting the growing pace of economic cooperation between Syria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport signed two strategic agreements with the Saudi side, under the patronage of President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and in the presence of Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

The first agreement includes the development and operation of Aleppo International Airport (both the current and the new facility) in partnership with Elaf Investment Fund, while the second stipulates the establishment of a new airline under the name “Flynas Syria,” in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Flynas.

This move is part of broader efforts to deepen investment cooperation between the two countries and support the development of Syria’s civil aviation sector in line with international standards, while strengthening regional and global air connectivity.

According to official information, the company will be established as a national low-cost carrier headquartered in Syria, with an ownership structure of 51% held by the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport and 49% by Saudi Flynas.

The airline is scheduled to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2026, following the completion of all necessary regulatory and technical procedures. The company aims to support Syria’s aviation sector, enhance air traffic, expand destination networks, meet travel demand and support economic activity.

In an statement, exclusive to The Media Line, the president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, Omar Hosari, said that “the signing of the agreement to establish ‘Flynas Syria’ represents a qualitative strategic step within the framework of restructuring and developing the air transport sector in Syria, and reflects a clear orientation toward building effective regional partnerships based on successful and internationally recognized operational models.”

He added that “the project is not limited to launching a new airline but rather establishes a modern operational model based on efficiency and cost-effectiveness, enhancing market competitiveness, expanding travel options and improving the level of services provided.”

Hosari noted that this step “will contribute to stimulating air traffic and increasing the number of destinations, in addition to supporting vital sectors such as tourism and business, as well as creating direct and indirect job opportunities.”

He stressed that “the implementation of the agreement will take place within a regulatory framework that ensures adherence to the highest standards of safety, quality and operational efficiency, in line with international best practices,” pointing out that “this step is part of a broader vision aimed at building a modern and sustainable aviation sector that strengthens Syria’s position regionally and internationally.”

According to the agreement, which The Media Line reviewed in detail, the new company will comply with all applicable laws and regulations in Syria, in addition to internationally recognized standards in the aviation sector, including those of the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the International Air Transport Association.

The two sides also reached understandings to resume direct flights between Riyadh and Damascus starting April 19, a move expected to boost travel movement and economic exchange between the two countries.