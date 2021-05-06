Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syria Says Israel Attacked Quneitra With Helicopter
The Quneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria on the Golan Heights, seen from west to east. (WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Israel attacks Syria
helicopter
Quneitra

Syria Says Israel Attacked Quneitra With Helicopter

The Media Line Staff
05/06/2021

Syria accused Israel of carrying out a helicopter attack in the Quneitra governate early Thursday. The state news agency reported that no damage was caused in the early morning attack on the border town in the Syrian Golan Heights. It is the second attack in two days on Syrian territory blamed on Israel.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the attacks.

On Wednesday, Syrian state media said that Israel was responsible for an overnight airstrike near the Mediterranean coastal town of Latakia, a rarely targeted area that is home to the Khmeimim Air Base used by Russia’s air force. One person was killed and six wounded in that attack that reportedly targeted plastics factories.

Two weeks ago, a Syrian anti-aircraft missile launched at an Israeli jet missed its mark and traveled well into Israeli territory, finally landing and exploding near the southern town of Dimona which houses Israel’s only nuclear plant.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.