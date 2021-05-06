Syria Says Israel Attacked Quneitra With Helicopter

Syria accused Israel of carrying out a helicopter attack in the Quneitra governate early Thursday. The state news agency reported that no damage was caused in the early morning attack on the border town in the Syrian Golan Heights. It is the second attack in two days on Syrian territory blamed on Israel.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the attacks.

On Wednesday, Syrian state media said that Israel was responsible for an overnight airstrike near the Mediterranean coastal town of Latakia, a rarely targeted area that is home to the Khmeimim Air Base used by Russia’s air force. One person was killed and six wounded in that attack that reportedly targeted plastics factories.

Two weeks ago, a Syrian anti-aircraft missile launched at an Israeli jet missed its mark and traveled well into Israeli territory, finally landing and exploding near the southern town of Dimona which houses Israel’s only nuclear plant.