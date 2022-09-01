Syria Says Israeli Airstrikes Hit Allepo Airport

Syria says Israel carried out airstrikes targeting the airport in Aleppo on Wednesday night. The official SANA news agency also reported a second airstrike southeast of Damascus. The attacks caused material damage; the report did not mention any casualties. Syria’s air defense system shot down some of the Israeli missiles, SANA reported.

Four Israeli shells hit a runway of the International Aleppo Airport and warehouses in its vicinity, causing fire and explosions to erupt, likely to be due to the explosion of a batch of Iranian missiles, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the attack.