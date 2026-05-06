Syria Says It Foiled Hezbollah-Linked Plot To Assassinate Senior Officials

[DAMASCUS] Syria’s Ministry of Interior announced that it had carried out a series of coordinated security operations resulting in the dismantling of an armed cell linked to an external entity, which the ministry said was connected to the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Brig. Gen. Ahmed al-Dalati, a senior security official at the Ministry of Interior, told The Media Line that the operation was part of preemptive efforts to thwart a plot targeting the country’s security and senior government officials.

He added that the operations spanned several areas, including the Damascus countryside, Aleppo, Homs, Tartus, and Latakia—indicating that the cell’s activities extended across a relatively wide geographic area. This spread suggests that the cell was not limited to a specific location but may have operated within an organized structure that enabled movement across multiple provinces, raising questions about its level of coordination and logistical capabilities.

Another security source told The Media Line that authorities arrested several individuals, including a figure described as directly responsible for the cell’s assassination plots. Was part of preemptive efforts to thwart an alleged plot aimed at destabilizing the country and assassinating senior government officials.

The source added that authorities seized what was described as a fully equipped military arsenal. The cache included ready-to-use explosive devices, RPG launchers, automatic weapons, as well as various types of ammunition and hand grenades. Authorities also recovered technical equipment, including specialized binoculars and cameras typically used for surveillance and intelligence gathering.

The presence of such equipment indicates that the cell had reached an advanced level of preparedness and may have been close to executing its plans. Preliminary investigations, according to official statements, revealed that members of the cell had received training abroad, specifically in Lebanon. This introduces a regional dimension to the case, reflecting the possibility of cross-border support channels for training, funding, or operational oversight. However, these claims remain part of the official narrative and require independent verification.

Regarding the nature of the plot, available information suggests plans to carry out assassinations targeting high-ranking government figures. If confirmed, such operations would suggest an effort to create major political and security repercussions, with implications extending far beyond the immediate security sphere.

This operation can also be viewed within the broader context of the security challenges facing Syria today. The presence of organized armed cells, whether domestic or linked to external actors, reflects the continuing complexity of Syria’s security environment, shaped by intertwined internal and regional pressures.

The characterization of the operation as a “preemptive strike” reflects a strategy focused on proactive intelligence work rather than reactive measures. Hezbollah’s intervention in Syria since 2011 played a decisive role in supporting President Bashar Assad, evolving from a limited advisory role into direct military engagement in key battles such as the Battle of al-Qusayr, which helped tip the balance in favor of Syrian government forces at the time. This involvement came within the framework of a regional alliance led by Iran, which viewed the Assad government as a strategic ally within its broader sphere of influence.

Following the decline in large-scale combat operations after 2017—and subsequent developments culminating in late 2024—the group’s presence underwent a notable shift. Hezbollah repositioned its forces, reduced its overt footprint, and maintained strategic positions before ultimately withdrawing from areas in the Damascus and Homs countrysides amid increasing pressure, particularly from strikes attributed to the Israel Defense Forces. At present, Hezbollah’s presence in Syria appears to be limited to affiliated cells that intermittently attempt to carry out attacks within the country