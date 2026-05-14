Syria Seeks Legal Path To Extradite From Lebanon 100 Former Assad Officers Accused of Abuses

[DAMASCUS] Lebanese and Syrian officials are coordinating over the presence in Lebanon of roughly 100 former Syrian military and intelligence officers linked to the ousted government of Bashar Assad, as Damascus seeks legal avenues to pursue figures who fled across the border during the collapse of the former regime.

A senior Syrian security source told The Media Line that the former officers entered Lebanon through unofficial crossings in the Bekaa Valley and northern Lebanon, then settled mainly in areas with political, sectarian, or security ties to Assad’s former allies. Lebanese agencies are monitoring their movements, the source said, while Beirut and Damascus discuss possible extradition procedures and wider judicial cooperation.

The issue has become one of the most sensitive issues in renewed Lebanese-Syrian contacts. It touches on border security, wartime accountability, Hezbollah’s role in eastern Lebanon, and Lebanon’s long history of involvement in Syria’s internal affairs. It also comes as Syria’s new authorities work to consolidate control after the fall of Assad, while Lebanon’s government tries to avoid becoming a rear base for former regime networks.

According to the Syrian source, some of the former officers are believed to be living in Jabal Mohsen, a predominantly Alawite district in Tripoli long associated with pro-Assad sentiment. Others are said to be staying in villages in the Akkar plain near the Syrian border, including areas close to the Nahr al-Kabir River. A further group is believed to be in the Baalbek-Hermel region, where Hezbollah has deep political and military influence.

The source said their locations were not random, describing the pattern as tied to local networks sympathetic to the former Syrian government. Lebanese security services, he said, have placed the group under close watch as authorities assess whether any of the former officers pose an operational threat.

The question of how to handle wanted former Syrian officials was discussed during recent contacts between Lebanese and Syrian officials, according to the source. Both sides are considering a joint legal framework that would set rules for extradition, information-sharing, and judicial-security cooperation. The justice and interior ministries in both countries are expected to play central roles in drafting the mechanism.

The source said Lebanon does not want its territory used for hostile activity against Syria or any other Arab state. Beirut, he said, is trying to manage the issue through legal procedures that protect Lebanon’s internal stability while avoiding steps that would breach international law.

Legal expert Fadi al-Hawari told The Media Line that the most practical route would be to activate the 1951 Lebanese-Syrian judicial agreement, which regulates extradition and legal cooperation between the two neighboring states.

Al-Hawari said Damascus would have to submit formal requests through the justice ministries, identify the individuals sought, and provide evidence linking them to criminal cases already moving through the Syrian courts. He said Lebanese law bars extradition in cases that are political in nature, meaning Syria would need to show that any charges involve criminal conduct rather than political affiliation, speech, or service in the former government.

That distinction could prove decisive. Many former Syrian officers are accused by rights groups of involvement in repression, torture, enforced disappearances, and wartime abuses. Yet Lebanese courts would still need clear documentation, active proceedings, and charges that meet extradition standards. Without that, Beirut could face legal challenges or accusations of surrendering opponents of Syria’s new authorities for political reasons.

The matter follows earlier reports that Syrian authorities sent Lebanon a list of about 200 former military and security figures who fled after Assad’s fall. The concern in Damascus is that former regime loyalists could regroup in Lebanon, especially in border regions where Hezbollah and other pro-Assad factions have long maintained influence.

Lebanon and Syria share a porous border, deep family and commercial ties, and a history shaped by Syrian military dominance in Lebanon from the civil war era until the withdrawal of Syrian forces in 2005. During Syria’s civil war, Lebanon absorbed large numbers of refugees and became a logistical, political, and military arena for rival Syrian-aligned forces. Hezbollah fought openly on Assad’s side, while many Lebanese communities were drawn into the conflict through sectarian, political, or security networks.

The current dispute places Lebanon’s leadership in a difficult position. Cooperation with Damascus could improve border control and reduce the risk of armed activity by former regime figures. At the same time, extradition cases involving Syrians accused of political or military ties to the Assad government could inflame domestic tensions and invite scrutiny from human rights groups.

The issue gained further attention after Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited Damascus on May 9 with a ministerial delegation. The visit was seen as an effort to reset Lebanese-Syrian relations after years of strain and to address unresolved security questions between the two countries.

During the trip, Salam said that “senior figures of the Assad regime are not in Lebanon,” adding that many are believed to be in Russia and other countries, while only a limited number remain inside Lebanon. He also said Beirut is working to prevent Lebanese territory from being used for political or military activity against Syria’s new leadership.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights recently warned that dozens of former Syrian military and intelligence officials accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity remain in Lebanon. The group said Lebanon should strengthen judicial cooperation with Damascus and international bodies to prevent impunity, while ensuring that any action follows legal standards.

For now, the fate of the former officers appears tied to whether Beirut and Damascus can turn their preliminary understandings into a functioning legal process. If the issue is handled quietly through courts and ministries, it could become part of a broader normalization of relations between the two governments. If it becomes politicized, it could reopen old Lebanese divisions over Syria, Hezbollah, accountability, and sovereignty.