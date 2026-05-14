Syria Signs Offshore Energy Deal With US, French, and Qatari Firms

[DAMASCUS] The Syrian Petroleum Company signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday with ConocoPhillips, TotalEnergies, and QatarEnergy to study possible oil and gas exploration in Syrian waters, advancing Damascus’ effort to revive its battered energy sector through foreign partnerships and offshore drilling.

The agreement covers cooperation on Syria’s offshore Block 3 in the Mediterranean Sea, near Latakia, and sets up technical and commercial discussions before any binding investment or drilling commitment is made. TotalEnergies confirmed that it signed the memorandum with the Syrian Petroleum Company alongside QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips.

According to a statement provided by the Syrian Petroleum Company’s media office to The Media Line, the companies are expected to conduct technical assessments of the designated offshore areas, prepare a detailed work plan for the stages and priorities of exploration, and draft a broader exploration contract that could lead to later operational phases.

The memorandum remains preliminary. Such agreements typically come before full-scale investment decisions, exploration licenses, or drilling operations. Offshore oil and gas work can take years, beginning with geological surveys and seismic studies before companies decide whether to drill. Even when drilling begins, there is no guarantee that commercially viable reserves will be found.

Syrian petroleum engineer Yasser Ali told The Media Line that the memorandum is important because offshore exploration is among the most technically demanding and expensive areas of the energy industry, but also among the most promising if commercial reserves are found. He said the involvement of major international companies points to growing interest in the Eastern Mediterranean’s untapped energy potential, despite the region’s political and economic difficulties.

The deal gives Syria another opening to attract foreign capital and technical expertise after years in which war, sanctions, damaged infrastructure, and territorial fragmentation weakened the country’s oil and gas sector. Before the civil war began in 2011, Syria exported about 380,000 barrels of oil per day, but production later collapsed as fields were damaged, seized, or cut off from central government control.

The new memorandum follows a separate February 4 agreement between the Syrian Petroleum Company, Chevron of the United States, and Qatar’s Power International Holding for oil and gas exploration in Syrian territorial waters. Syrian authorities later selected an offshore site for that project, which has been described as the country’s first deep-water oil and gas exploration initiative.

The signing ceremony was attended by the director of the Syrian Petroleum Company, several Syrian ministers responsible for energy and economic affairs, the Qatari ambassador to Syria, and US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack. During the ceremony, Barrack described the agreement as the first offshore arrangement of its kind in the Eastern Mediterranean and framed it as a possible opening for wider energy cooperation.

The latest deal also comes as Syria seeks to rebuild economic ties after years of diplomatic isolation. European Union foreign ministers agreed on May 11 to restore fuller trade relations with Syria by reviving a cooperation agreement suspended in 2011, after most Western sanctions were lifted last year following the fall of Bashar al-Assad and the rise of President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The Eastern Mediterranean has attracted considerable interest from energy companies over the past two decades due to major offshore gas discoveries near Israel, Egypt, and Cyprus. Syria’s waters have remained far less explored, partly because of political risk, sanctions, and the long civil war. That makes the current memorandums potentially important, though still early-stage, steps.

For Damascus, the participation of large international firms could help bring technical capacity in offshore surveying, drilling, project management, and risk assessment. For the companies, the agreements offer a chance to evaluate underexplored acreage in a region already known for offshore natural gas development.

Still, the path from memorandum to production is long. The companies must complete technical reviews, negotiate any final contracts, assess legal and sanctions-related risks, and determine whether the geology supports commercial drilling. If exploration eventually proceeds, it would form part of a broader attempt to reposition Syria’s energy sector after more than a decade of conflict and isolation.