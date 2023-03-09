Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syria, US Trade Calls for Accountability
News Updates
Syria
United States

Syria, US Trade Calls for Accountability

The Media Line Staff
03/09/2023

Syria on Wednesday issued a statement calling for accountability of US officials who, it claimed, had used “unlimited funds” to destabilize the country. This came in response to the vow by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold the Syrian government accountable for human rights violations and abuses.

“The American officials who used unlimited funds to destroy Syria and shed the blood of its people must be held accountable,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The ministry stressed that lasting peace in Syria could not be achieved while US forces remain on Syrian soil.

The statement was a response to a press statement issued by Blinken, in which he said Washington would continue to support international efforts “to ensure there are consequences for the ongoing human rights violations and abuses committed in Syria.”

Syria accused the US of providing funding, support, and armament to armed terrorist organizations that have committed massacres against Syrians and destroyed their infrastructure and civilization. It also claimed that the US had stolen Syrian resources estimated at nearly $30 billion that it should pay to the Syrians.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.