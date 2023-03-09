Syria, US Trade Calls for Accountability

Syria on Wednesday issued a statement calling for accountability of US officials who, it claimed, had used “unlimited funds” to destabilize the country. This came in response to the vow by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold the Syrian government accountable for human rights violations and abuses.

“The American officials who used unlimited funds to destroy Syria and shed the blood of its people must be held accountable,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The ministry stressed that lasting peace in Syria could not be achieved while US forces remain on Syrian soil.

The statement was a response to a press statement issued by Blinken, in which he said Washington would continue to support international efforts “to ensure there are consequences for the ongoing human rights violations and abuses committed in Syria.”

Syria accused the US of providing funding, support, and armament to armed terrorist organizations that have committed massacres against Syrians and destroyed their infrastructure and civilization. It also claimed that the US had stolen Syrian resources estimated at nearly $30 billion that it should pay to the Syrians.