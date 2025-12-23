Syrian Army, SDF Agree to De-Escalation in Aleppo After Deadly Clashes 

Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reached a truce Monday night in Aleppo, following exchanges of fire that killed at least two civilians and wounded several others, prompting authorities to shut down schools and offices across the city the next day.

Damascus signaled an immediate halt to offensive actions, and the SDF responded, saying it had instructed its units to stop returning fire. Syria’s Defense Ministry, cited by SANA, said the army’s general command ordered forces to cease targeting SDF fire positions. In a separate statement, the SDF said it would no longer respond to attacks by government forces following the de-escalation talks.

Casualty figures were released by the health ministry, which said two people were killed and several others wounded when shells struck residential areas. Among the injured were two children and two civil defense workers.

The fighting flared hours after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking during a visit to Damascus, said the SDF appeared unwilling to meet a year-end deadline to integrate into Syria’s armed forces. Turkey considers the US-backed SDF, which controls large parts of northeastern Syria, a terrorist organization and has warned it could take military action if the integration commitment is not met.

Earlier on Monday, the Defense Ministry accused the SDF of launching a sudden assault on security forces and army units in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiyah neighborhoods, causing injuries. The SDF rejected that account, saying the attacks were carried out by factions affiliated with the Syrian government and alleging that tanks and artillery were used against residential districts. The ministry denied those claims, saying army fire was directed at Kurdish positions.

Residents described intense conditions as the clashes unfolded. “We’re hearing the sounds of artillery and mortar shells, and there is a heavy army presence in most areas of Aleppo,” an eyewitness told Reuters. Another said the blasts were powerful and called the situation “terrifying.”

In response to the violence, Aleppo’s governor ordered all public and private schools, universities, and government offices in the city center closed on Tuesday.