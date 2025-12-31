Syrian Authorities Impose Curfew Latakia After Alawite Protests Kill 3 

Syrian authorities imposed an overnight curfew in Latakia on Tuesday after protests in the city turned violent, leaving at least three people dead, Arab News reported.

In addition, 21 people allegedly connected to the former regime were arrested.

In a statement, Syria’s Interior Ministry said the curfew took effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and would remain in place until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Ministry spokesman Noureddine al-Baba said authorities rejected acts of vandalism or attacks on citizens and their property, and warned that those responsible would face legal action.

He likened the violence to practices associated with the former government, saying such behavior ran counter to Syria’s national character, according to remarks carried by state media.

The unrest comes more than a year after the ouster of former President Bashar Assad, a member of the Alawite community that has a strong presence in Latakia.

Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa stressed that attempts by some groups to exploit events to advance sectarian agendas had failed. “These efforts had no connection to Syria’s national unity and resembled the methods of the former regime, which often betrayed Syrians and justified its crimes with false pretexts,” he said.

Demonstrations by members of Syria’s Alawite minority erupted across coastal areas and in the central city of Homs, regions where the community is heavily concentrated, drawing thousands into the streets. The unrest turned deadly, with clashes reported during the protests.

Authorities aligned with President Ahmed al-Sharaa said the violence was instigated by armed supporters of former President Bashar Assad, accusing them of targeting both civilians and security personnel.

Separately, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two of those killed died after security forces intervened to break up a protest in the coastal city of Latakia.