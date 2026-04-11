Syrian Authorities Say Plot Targeted Rabbi Michael Khoury in Foiled Damascus Bombing

[DAMASCUS] A Syrian security source described as an insider told The Media Line that authorities arrested a cell allegedly planning to target a Jewish figure in Damascus.

The Syrian Interior Ministry said a “terrorist” plot to carry out an explosion in the capital was foiled following a security operation that led to the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of an explosive device prepared for remote detonation.

The source, who requested anonymity, said the operation followed the monitoring of suspicious activity in the capital. Authorities tracked a group reportedly preparing an attack in the Bab Touma area, a district known for its religious significance and tourism.

Security sources said one suspect was arrested while attempting to plant an explosive device near the home of a religious figure close to the Mariamite Cathedral. Specialized units dismantled the device shortly before it was set to explode. The remaining suspects were later detained and referred for investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate possible links between the cell and an external party, with some members said to have received training outside Syria in manufacturing and deploying explosives, including remote detonation methods using communication devices. The intended target was the residence of a religious figure, whose identity was not initially disclosed.

A senior Syrian security source later identified the intended target as Jewish rabbi Michael Khoury.

Authorities said the cell may be linked to Hezbollah through alleged financing or indirect ties, though no independent confirmation or detailed official statement has been issued. The matter remains under investigation.

The incident comes amid ongoing security concerns in parts of Syria, where authorities continue to report attempts targeting public figures and civilian areas. Officials say security agencies are maintaining surveillance efforts to prevent attacks, particularly those involving small, covert cells capable of carrying out bombings in densely populated or sensitive locations.

No detailed statements have been issued by the parties named in the investigation regarding the accusations or alleged external links. The case remains open, with further developments expected as the investigation continues.

The Syrian authorities reaffirm, according to their repeated statements, their continued efforts to confront any attempts to destabilize security, stressing that the relevant agencies will continue their preemptive operations to prevent any attacks targeting security or civilians in the capital and other areas.