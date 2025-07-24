Fact-Finding Committee Doesn’t Rule Out Role of Syrian Fighters in March Alawite Massacre

The Syrian National Committee for Investigation and Fact-Finding has named 298 suspects allegedly involved in a deadly wave of violence that swept through Syria’s coastal regions in early March, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,426 people, most of them civilians.

Officials say the figure remains preliminary, as investigations continue into the circumstances of the attacks, the identities of those responsible, and potential legal consequences.

Attorney Yasser Al-Farhan, the committee’s spokesperson, said during a Tuesday press conference: “We have compiled an initial list of 298 individuals whose names have been verified, and we possess preliminary evidence indicating their involvement in serious violations, some of which may qualify as war crimes or crimes against humanity.”

In early March, the provinces of Latakia, Tartus, and Hama experienced a series of coordinated surprise attacks targeting military and security sites as well as civilian areas, using heavy and medium weaponry.

According to the committee’s findings, the attackers were described as “remnants,” a term referring to former fighters affiliated with the ousted Syrian regime, who had covertly regrouped and launched rapid operations aimed at destabilizing the region and provoking chaos.

The violence reached its peak on March 6, when checkpoints, military posts, and public security buildings came under simultaneous assault. These attacks resulted in the deaths of 238 army and security personnel, the committee reported.

Reports from the region indicate the initial attacks were followed by a days-long campaign of shelling and retaliatory operations that struck densely populated neighborhoods. Many victims were displaced families or individuals who had previously reconciled with the government.

In a notable finding, the national committee did not rule out the involvement of regular army units or other groups affiliated with the Ministry of Defense in acts of violence against civilians.

“Through cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, we were able to identify individuals and groups suspected of violating military orders and potentially carrying out retaliatory acts against civilians,” the committee stated.

A human rights source within the committee told The Media Line on condition of anonymity that some killings took place after the fighting had ended, suggesting possible personal or sectarian motivations.

The events in Syria’s coastal areas have drawn widespread concern from international human rights groups. Human Rights Watch issued a statement welcoming the investigation but urged the inclusion of independent experts to avoid “the risks of impunity if the investigation remains limited to government-run committees.”

Syrian legal expert Mohammad Adam told The Media Line: “We welcome this initial step of a local investigation, but it must be placed under international oversight to ensure accountability and transparency, especially given that the nature of these crimes suggests potential crimes against humanity.”

Amnesty International also called for international observers to access the affected areas and gather evidence and witness accounts.

The committee has verified the identities of 1,426 victims, including 90 women and more than 250 children, according to unofficial estimates. Some of the victims were reportedly former military personnel who had been discharged under reconciliation agreements with the government.

“We believe that the majority of killings occurred outside the scope of active combat operations, with some taking place after clashes had ended, raising the likelihood of summary executions,” the committee report said.

The committee has submitted two lists of suspects to the public prosecutor, recommending immediate legal action and the pursuit of fugitives. It also called for a transitional justice process that includes compensation for victims and guarantees of non-repetition.

The report further recommended reforms within the military, urging a review of how armed factions are integrated into the Ministry of Defense to ensure unified command and accountability.

Despite the committee’s findings, many Syrians, particularly in the affected coastal regions

continue to demand broader accountability.

A relative of one of the victims told The Media Line: “We are not seeking revenge … We just want to know who killed our sons, and why — and to see justice done before our eyes.”