Donate
Light Theme
Log In
News Updates
Syriatel
Syria
Rami Makhlouf
Bashar al-Assad

Syrian Court Puts Mobile Operator Syriatel Under Judicial Custody

The Media Line Staff
06/05/2020

A Syrian court has placed mobile network provider Syriatel under judicial custody, according to a document posted on the court’s Facebook page. The company, owned by prominent businessman Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Syria’s richest men, has been embroiled in a high-profile dispute over arrears. Makhlouf’s assets were ordered seized over alleged back payments, amounting to 134 billion Syrian pounds (around $77 million), to Syria’s telecom regulator. Makhlouf, 50, has been one of Assad’s biggest supporters, bankrolling the Syrian government since the eruption of the country’s civil war more than nine years ago. In addition to Syriatel, the country’s largest mobile phone company, Makhlouf owns retail, banking and real estate companies. He has called the asset seizure illegal and an attempt by the government to take the company from him. The decision to place Syriatel under judicial custody is to “guarantee the rights of the public treasury and the rights of the shareholders in the company” the administrative court wrote on Facebook. Makhlouf has addressed the dispute in three video messages in which he has appealed to Assad himself to help save his firm. In his last appearance, Makhlouf said he had been told to quit as the head of Syriatel.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.