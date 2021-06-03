Defend Press Freedom

Syrian Uses Russian Missiles to Simulate Israel Attack
A Soviet S-75 surface-to-air missile in display at the Airfield Museum in Cottbus, Germany. (WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Syria
Russia
military drill

Syrian Uses Russian Missiles to Simulate Israel Attack

The Media Line Staff
06/03/2021

Syria’s military conducted drills using Russian missiles to simulate an attack by Israel, Russian media reported. Russian journalists were invited to witness the drills, The New Arab reported, citing the Russian state broadcaster Zvezda..

The Syrian air defense units worked to deflect Soviet S-75 surface-to-air missiles.

Russia has been involved in the Syrian civil war since 2015. During that time, Israel has carried out airstrikes on foreign Iran-backed troops in Syria.

