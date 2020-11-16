Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies at 79
The late Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem speaks at the Geneva Conference on Syria, January 22, 2014. (Jean-Marc Ferré/UN)
News Updates
Walid Muallem
Syria
foreign minister

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies at 79

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2020

Syria’s long-time foreign minister, Walid Muallem, died Monday at the age of 79, the government announced on state television. The Syrian state news agency SANA carried an official government announcement early on Monday but did not specify the cause of death. Muallem reportedly had been ill for several years with a heart condition. The veteran diplomat, who had been foreign minister since 2006, was ambassador to the United States from 1990 to 2000. He started his career in 1964 and served in Syrian diplomatic missions in Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Spain and England. He was Syria’s ambassador to Romania from 1975 to 1980. Muallem also was named Syria’s deputy foreign minister in 2012, a year after the start of Syria’s deadly civil war. In news conferences, he was known for his mocking stances against the West, which he accused of conspiring to start the conflict. During his first interview with Western media, in September 2012, Muallem accused the United States of being behind the violence in Syria. “We believe that the US is the major player against Syria and the rest are its instruments,” he told The Independent.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.