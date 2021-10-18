Syrian Government, Opposition Start Drafting New Consitution

Syria’s government and opposition groups have begun to draft a new constitution. The drafting sessions, with 15 members each of figures from President Bashar Assad’s government, opposition figures in exile and representatives of civil society, began on Monday, according to United Nations special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen.

The drafting committee meeting in Geneva has not met since January. The meetings, the sixth round of talks, are scheduled to last until Friday.

The United Nations in 2012 called for the drafting of a new constitution, culminating in UN-supervised elections, including Syrians living outside of the country being eligible to participate.

The Syrian civil war has continued for the last decade and has displaced millions of people both inside the country and outside. Assad was reelected in May for his fourth seven-year term, in an election that many in the international community called illegitimate.