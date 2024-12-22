This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syrian Interim Government Names Rebel Commander as Defense Minister
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's military chief Abu Hassan al-Hamwi smiles during an interview in the Syrian western port city of Latakia, on December 17, 2024. (OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Syrian Interim Government Names Rebel Commander as Defense Minister

The Media Line Staff
12/22/2024

Syria’s interim government has named Murhaf Abu Qasra, a prominent figure in the insurgency that toppled President Bashar Assad, as its new defense minister, an official source announced Saturday.

Abu Qasra, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Hassan 600, is a senior leader in the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the campaign that ousted Assad earlier this month. The source described Abu Qasra as having led multiple military operations during the revolution.

Syria’s de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, discussed the future of the country’s military institutions with armed factions during a Saturday meeting. Photos released by state news agency SANA showed Abu Qasra seated beside Sharaa during the discussions.

Interim Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir has pledged to restructure the defense ministry, integrating former rebel factions and military officers who defected from Assad’s forces. Bashir, a former HTS-affiliated administrator, is leading a three-month transitional government, though its long-term plans remain unclear.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Earlier Saturday, the administration also appointed Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister. Shibani, a 37-year-old graduate of Damascus University, previously headed the political department in the rebel-held province of Idlib.

HTS, originally affiliated with al Qaeda, broke ties with the group in 2016. After years of being confined to Idlib, HTS launched a major offensive in late November, ultimately seizing Damascus on December 8 and forcing Assad to flee.

News Updates
Abu Mohammed al-Golani
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Bashar Assad
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
Murhaf Abu Qasra
Syria
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods