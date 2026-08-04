Syrian Military Raises Alert Level Amid Movements Near Iraqi Border  

[DAMASCUS] The Syrian military has raised its alert level, ordered units to increase readiness, and recalled personnel who were on leave, amid reports that additional forces have been deployed near the border between Syria and Iraq. No official statement has been issued explaining the reasons for the measures or how long they will remain in effect.

Sources cited by Al Arabiya said the Syrian military had declared a state of alert, while Syrian media outlets reported that the Defense Ministry had ordered personnel to enter what they described as “Alert Level C” and instructed service members to return immediately to their units.

Informed sources said the orders included moving military units toward areas along the Iraqi border as part of wider readiness measures. The number of troops involved and the deployment locations could not be independently verified.

The Media Line separately spoke with two Syrian military personnel who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Both said their leave began on Monday but was later canceled, and that they were ordered to return immediately to their duty stations.

The two service members said the instructions they received did not explain why the leave had been canceled or what developments had prompted the increased state of readiness.

Their accounts support reports that military personnel have been recalled and leave has been canceled. However, neither could confirm whether the measures apply across the entire military or are limited to specific units and regions.

At publication time, the Syrian Defense Ministry had not issued an official statement explaining the reasons for the alert, specifying how long it would last, or indicating whether it was linked to a particular security threat inside Syria or along the border with Iraq.

It also remained unclear whether the military movements had affected border crossings or civilian and commercial traffic between the two countries.

Areas along the Syrian-Iraqi border face multiple security challenges. Syrian forces are deployed across large parts of Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah provinces and along roads and routes connecting eastern Syria with Iraq.

The absence of an official explanation makes it impossible to determine whether the alert is a temporary precautionary measure or preparation for a broader security or military operation.

Military sources quoted by Syrian media said the orders included heightened readiness and the immediate recall of personnel, but they did not identify the authority that issued the instructions or indicate when the measures were expected to end.

The Media Line was unable to independently verify the scale of the military deployment along the Syrian-Iraqi border or reports that units had been placed under “Alert Level C.”