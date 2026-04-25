Syrian Officials Announce Arrest of Amjad al-Yusuf for Alleged War Crimes

[DAMASCUS] The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced Friday the arrest of a man named Amjad Youssef, who was allegedly involved in serious violations that he documented in videos during the years of the Syrian war, including incidents linked to mass killings in a suburb of the Syrian capital, Damascus, in 2013.

According to an official statement issued by the ministry, Youssef was detained during a security operation carried out in the al-Ghab Plain area in rural Hama province, following several days of intelligence tracking. Authorities indicated that the operation comes as part of ongoing efforts to pursue individuals wanted in connection with cases related to the armed conflict that has been ongoing in the country since 2011.

Authorities have not yet disclosed precise legal details regarding the charges against the detainee beyond what is known as the “Tadamon Massacre,” named after the Damascus neighborhood where it was carried out. It was also not clarified whether he has been formally referred to the judiciary, but it was confirmed that he is under investigation in connection with incidents that occurred during the war.

Youssef’s name has appeared in media and human rights reports in recent years, as he has been linked in some of those reports to events that took place in the Tadamon district in southern Damascus in 2013. The case gained widespread international attention after video footage was published in 2022 documenting the execution of civilians in the field.

According to investigative journalism and human rights reports, Youssef was allegedly part of an armed group that participated in the arrest of civilians during security operations in the area before transferring some of them to isolated locations inside Tadamon, where extrajudicial killings were carried out and the victims were later buried in mass graves in the surrounding area.

These reports describe the events as having taken place linked to military operations during the war. The Assad government at the time did not issue independent judicial confirmation regarding the details of the incidents or the identities of those involved.

The footage, which spread widely after its publication, sparked broad condemnation from human rights organizations, which described the actions as potentially amounting to war crimes and called for independent investigations and accountability for those responsible.

The Assad regime did not officially acknowledge the details of the recordings or their accuracy.

US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack welcomed the announcement of the arrest of Youssef, who is known as the “Butcher of Tadamon” for the atrocities committed against Syrian civilians. He described the move as a “new model of justice” in post-Assad Syria, based on the rule of law and national reconciliation.

Barrack wrote in an X post that the arrest represents a “strong step away from impunity toward accountability,” stressing that the United States stands alongside the Syrian people in their pursuit of justice. He added that US President Donald Trump supports these efforts aimed at reinforcing the rule of law and helping the country recover.

Youssef is believed to have been a former official in the Syrian security services during the rule of Bashar Assad, and his name has been linked to serious violations in the Tadamon area, including acts of torture, killing and arbitrary detention. The nickname “Butcher of Tadamon” is derived from survivor testimonies documenting these abuses.

The announcement of Youssef’s arrest comes at a time when the issue of accountability for violations committed during the Syrian conflict remains one of the most complex issues, amid ongoing political divisions and the difficulty of establishing effective international justice mechanisms inside the country. The move is described by the new Syrian authorities as efforts to implement “transitional justice” and hold former regime figures accountable.

Human rights organizations have welcomed the arrest in principle, considering it a potential step in addressing past violations, while stressing that the main importance lies in ensuring transparent and fair trials in accordance with international standards, away from political or selective considerations.

It is worth noting that the Syrian war, which began in 2011, has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands and the displacement of millions, in addition to extensive documentation of serious violations committed by various parties to the conflict, most notably the Assad regime and the Islamic State group.

So far, authorities have not announced a date for the detainee’s court appearance, nor have they issued further details regarding the expected legal procedures against him. Observers are awaiting further developments in the case and whether it will lead to a public judicial prosecution. Millions of Syrians reportedly welcomed the arrest, with demonstrations taking place in some neighborhoods of Damascus, particularly in Tadamon, where the massacre allegedly occurred.

The Media Line reportedly possesses video footage and confessions from Youssef in which he admits to killing civilians, but it has refrained from publishing them due to their extreme graphic nature. Other footage is said to show Youssef leading civilians to execution and burning without trial.